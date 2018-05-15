WEATHER

PECO: Storms leave thousands without power

Storm leaves damage in its wake: Dann Cullar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 15, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Power outages have thousands of people in the dark after a line of severe storms swept through the area on Tuesday.

Here are the latest power outage numbers from PECO:

Bucks County: 1,075

Chester County: 871

Delaware County: 193

Montgomery County: 5,360

Philadelphia: 39

Earlier today:

As of 7:15 p.m., Here are the latest power outage numbers from PECO:

Bucks County: 1,420

Chester County: 891

Delaware County: 272

Montgomery County: 6,854

Philadelphia: 289

TOTAL: 9,726
Original post below:

PECO is reporting nearly 20,000 customers without power, with the vast majority located in Montgomery County.
Here are the latest power outage numbers:

Montgomery County: 15,281

Chester County: 3,216

Bucks County: 32

Delaware County: 15
Philadelphia: 7

------
