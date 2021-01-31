City of Philadelphia announces snow emergency ahead of winter storm

A snow emergency means all vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing. Residents are asked to park as far away from the corner as possible to make room for plows.
The city put more snow emergency information and a map of snow emergency routes on PhiladelphiaStreets.com.
Vehicles left on Snow Emergency routes will be moved to other parking spots to assist in snow plowing operations. If your car is moved, call 215-686-SNOW (7669), and press option 4, to find it. Do NOT call 911.
The city released the following additional details on Sunday afternoon:
Reminders:
-Do not shovel or plow snow into the street. This practice is illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations. The penalty for violating this can range from $50 to $300 for each violation.
-Clear a sidewalk path at least 36 inches wide within six hours of the end of the storm.
-Clear snow from neighborhood sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain.
-Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances.
Sanitation and Recycling Collections:
Due to the amount of snow accumulations expected, Sanitation crews and equipment will be diverted to snow operations. Therefore, all trash and recycling collections will be suspended on Monday, February 1.
This means residents whose normal trash day is Monday must hold their materials for collections until next Monday, February 8.
A decision on the rest of the week's collections will be made early Monday based on how the storm and plowing operations have progressed overnight. Sanitation Convenience Centers will be closed to the public on Monday, February 1 as crews will be working snow duty. Center operations will resume on Tuesday, February 2 with normal hours of 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. The centers are open through Saturday. Visit philadelphiastreets.com for locations.
Information for Businesses:
All property owners and/or tenants are responsible for clearing a 36 inch path on all sidewalks, including curb cuts, abutting the building or premises within six hours after the snow has ceased to fall-even if the establishment is temporarily closed due to snow or COVID-19 restrictions. A fine of $50 or more can be imposed in violation of this code.
Establishments with outdoor dining will need to take additional precautions in advance of the storm. All outdoor dining setups should be secured, removing as much of the setups as possible-including tables, chairs, heating equipment, temporary structures. As noted in the City's winter guidelines for outdoor dining, the City is not liable for any damage from plowing or snow removal, even if structures are permitted. Materials should be cleared from the right of way as much as possible to avoid possible damage and blocking of dining setups. Restaurants with unpermitted structures are reminded that their establishment is liable for any injuries suffered due to damage from the structure during and after the storm.
Food Sites:
Hub of Hope meal service provided by Muslims Serve at Thomas Paine Plaza is cancelled for Monday, February 1. There are no additional food or meal site updates at this time. The City will provide updates when they are available.
Access Centers:
Access Centers will be closed for the full day on Monday, February 1 and Tuesday, February 2. Caregivers of students will be called by program staff to inform them of this change. Students who attend Access Centers should contact their individual schools regarding attendance while Access Centers are closed.
School District of Philadelphia:
With all students in 100 percent digital learning, the School District of Philadelphia will not have to implement a 'snow day' and cancel classes. All students are expected to log in to their classes at their normal times. All Family Technology Support Centers, District headquarters at 440 N. Broad Street and all school buildings will be closed on Monday, February 1. All staff designated as essential personnel during inclement weather will be contacted by their supervisor with reporting instructions, and will be compensated according to the provisions of their collective bargaining agreements, if applicable. All other staff are expected to safely work from home.
If it is determined that weather is causing issues that could prevent the effective execution of instruction or learning, such as power outages, the District will make the necessary adjustments to its instruction and learning plan and communicate such to our staff, students and families.
Archdiocese of Philadelphia:
Due to projected inclement weather, Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will be closed on Monday, February 1. Secondary Schools in the City of Philadelphia will be on a virtual Flexible Day of Instruction. Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently.
Free Library of Philadelphia will be closed for in-building services.
City-run Testing and Vaccination Sites:
City-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed. The Health department is working to reschedule appointments. The Health Department recommends calling ahead to non-City run sites to check if the sites are open or to learn if they are operating with different hours.
SEPTA will post real-time travel updates at septa.org and @SEPTA on Twitter.
PHL International Airport: Travelers and those picking up travelers are encouraged to check their flight status and road conditions before leaving for the airport on Monday and Tuesday. Call your airline, get updates at 1-800-PHL-GATE (745-4283), or check the PHL International Airport website-phl.org. The airport has brined onsite roadways, with snow removal and deicing operations planned for the duration of the event.
Call Centers Open: The Philly 311 Call Center will remain open during normal business hours on Monday and Tuesday (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.) to take calls for non-emergencies. Requests for salting and plowing will not be taken during the storm. Once the storm has moved on, the City will announce when such requests will be taken.
The Philadelphia Water Department's customer contact center (215-685-6300) will be open. Residents are encouraged to shovel snow from the fronts of fire hydrants and storm drains on their block to allow snow melt to drain to the city sewer system.
Homeless Outreach: The Office of Homeless Services issued a Code Blue on Wednesday, January 27 at 3 p.m., and it will remain in effect until further notice. Throughout the Code Blue, Philadelphia's homeless outreach teams will patrol the streets in greater numbers, urging individuals experiencing homelessness to come indoors and avoid prolonged exposure to the elements amid dangerously cold temperatures. People do not need ID to enter shelters, and they can remain indoors throughout the duration of the Code Blue. If you are concerned about someone who is homeless, please call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 at any time. Outreach is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. First responders can also transport people to shelter for their own safety. Review the Safer Shelter Initiative to learn how City-funded, privately operated shelters keep residents and staff safe.
Pet Safety Awareness: Residents should contact the ACCT Philly hotline (267-385-3800 ext 1) if they observe a dog outside during extreme cold (aside from bathroom breaks and short walks). It is against City ordinance to leave dogs outside in extreme cold without proper shelter, and owners can be fined up to $500.
Philadelphia Prisons: All Philadelphia Department of Prisons facilities remain closed to civilian visitors due to COVID-19 precautions.
First Judicial District: Due to the snow emergency the First Judicial District is announcing that all Courts are closed tomorrow, Monday, February 1. The Philadelphia Municipal Arraignments Court for Bail Hearings and the Emergency Protection From Abuse Unit will remain open.
The Department of Parks & Recreation reminds residents that if a tree falls during a storm and it's blocking a road, or it has fallen on a house, car or other property, call 911. A crew of arborists from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are on-call to respond to tree emergencies and they will come out to remove the hazard and any part of the tree that is an immediate risk to public safety. Other parts of the tree that don't pose an immediate risk (such as tree trunks and stumps) will be removed at a later time so crews can focus on other safety hazards around the city during extreme weather events. In the event that a tree has fallen on electrical wires, please call PECO's emergency line: 1-800-841-4141. For other non-emergency downed trees, residents can submit a request through Philly 311.