Preparations underway ahead of possible ice storm Monday night

According to the AccuWeather team, significant icing is possible with a build-up of a half-inch of ice in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, the Poconos and even northwestern Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties.
Travel will be dangerous and is not advised Monday night, overnight and perhaps early Tuesday morning. Ice could be heavy enough to bring down some branches and power lines.
In Pottstown, residents were stocking up at Lowe's ahead of the storm.
"I got four bags of regular rock salt and one bag of calcium chloride for concrete," said Tom Croissette of Hereford.
PennDOT crews were also getting ready.
"Even the areas that were treated could ice back up rather soon, so we're going to keep them going, keep them salting. It's going to be a very material intensive event," said Ron Young, a spokesperson with PennDOT.
The inclement weather is also a chance for local businesses to get a little boost.
"If we get 1 or 2 inches business is normal. If we get a considerable amount, 6 or 7 inches, then business is really good because we stay open for our customers," said Rocky Citrino with Little Italy Pizzeria in Pottstown.
Monday night's storm comes after an already icy weekend for most in the Philadelphia region.
"It was an ice skating rink. You couldn't even walk in the street," said Lou Grimaldi of Roxborough. "I always check the temperature. If it's 32 or above, there's so much salt out here, it's usually ok. Once it gets below that, be careful."
"Despite all the ice, we're open seven days a week," noted Alyssa Kayati of Rose's Water Ice in Roxborough.
Rose's is the kind of ice you want during the warmer months, but they serve breakfast all year round.
Employees arrived to work early over the past few days to make sure the sidewalk around their business was clear.
"We try to do our best to salt as best as we can," Kayati added.
The National Weather Service offers the following tips to prepare for ice storms and minimize their impact:
- Put together an emergency supply kit before the storm hits
- Have a week's worth of food and prescriptions on hand in case you lose power or are unable to travel outside your home
- Trim weak or damaged branches around your home
- Don't leave windshield wipers raised on your vehicles
- Don't park your vehicles under trees
- Keep your electronic devices charged
