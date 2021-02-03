Weather

Reading neighborhoods still digging out from the snowstorm

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many neighborhoods are still dealing with snow cleanup after around 23 inches of snow fell in Reading, Pa. during this week's storm.

"It's cold and I'm exhausted, and I'd very much rather be in my house," said Vincent Marchino as he was shoveling out his car.

Plenty of other people still have some digging to do. In block after block, cars could still be seen buried in snow.

"When I looked out and realized that we had to come out and get it all off the car, then I was like, 'that's a lot of snow,'" said Marchino. "But at first, I was like, "I don't got to deal with it.'"

However, many said the plow trucks haven't helped them.

Many residents and business owners in Berks County have been spending Tuesday digging out from the snowstorm.



"Basically they come through, and they push the snow basically back onto the cars," said Zealicia Feliciano.

Michelle Flores said she called in an outside party to help clear the walkways around her complex, but said there was a significant difference between the sidewalks and the roadways outside her homes.

"There's nowhere to go with the snow, so of course we want to get the streets cleaned, but residents want to get their cars out, so there's just nowhere to put the snow," said Flores, the property manager at Homes at Riverside.
