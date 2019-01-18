Round one over, time to stock up for more snow

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5095905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Light snow event moves out of area. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 18, 2019.

Round one of a double punch storm came and went Friday morning, as many began stocking up for the bigger event.Commuters at the East Falls SEPTA transfer station said they did not know what to expect from the rainy, snowy mix."From looking at it this morning, it looked like it was going to be a terrible commute but it was," Keith Allen of Mt. Airy said.Before it became headlight to headlight traffic on Kelly Drive, city salt trucks continuously monitored the drive and other major arteries.PennDot began deploying their fleet of more than 300 trucks Thursday night.People say they only needed a few extra minutes to get to their destinations."I just had to brush off my car, but it doesn't look too bad. I'll get to school OK,"Grant Blankenship of East Falls said.Now everyone is bracing for what's to come."I'm worried about Sunday. I have to travel this weekend so I'm worried about Sunday," Lauren Bevin of East Falls said.After the snow left, Friday morning was a good time to peruse the aisle of the grocery store for essentials."Water, definitely water. You never know if the pipes are going to freeze, so you've got to have water," Diane Civis of Philadelphia said as she shopped at the Bala Cynwyd Acme.There are expected to be fewer commuters on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Holiday, still SEPTA and PennDOT are watching the weather closely.-----