Severe storms leave 3 dead in Montgomery County, including one at country club

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials say three people were killed in Montgomery County when severe storms hit the region on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the deaths occurred after a tree fell on a country club in Huntingdon Valley.



It happened at the Philmont Country Club after straight-line winds ripped across the course shortly after 12 p.m.

"The tree came down onto the building then most of the building came down on the golf cart area where this gentleman was at," said Bob Scholly Jr., Lower Moreland Twp Emergency Management Coordinator

There was a frantic rescue operation as crews tried to save the man. Action News was told that the victim was an employee of the country club.

"The storm blew in and everyone was rushing in, and before we knew it a tree fell," said employee Kelli Patrick.

Rescue crews and heavy machinery rolled in to assist in the operation.



Unfortunately, officials confirmed the man's death around 5 p.m.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The other two fatalities were in Lower Merion Township, officials say, though there were no additional details immediately available.

Meanwhile, numerous long-term care lost power during the storm, and 12 were still using emergency generators by Wednesday evening. Officials say they are working to coordinate assistance, with special consideration given to "ensure continued isolation" of residents who have COVID-19.

In Lansdale, the storms damaged the roof of a 150-unit-apartment complex. The Lansdale Borough Emergency Management Agency is working with the Red Cross to coordinate housing for a large number of displaced residents.

Powerful storms damage the roof of a 150-unit apartment complex in Lansdale, Pa. on Wednesday.



The roof debris also landed on a Jeep.

"When I was outside we the clouds getting dark so we ran inside. We came to the door where we heard a loud crash and all the lights flickered on and off. As we looked outside there was debris flying down the street. We looked down and saw a car was trapped under the giant wreckage of the roof of the building behind me," said witness Ryan Van Dame.

No injuries were reported.

More from Montgomery County officials:

-The Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received 1,537 calls for assistance in a one-hour period from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM.

-For comparison, the center answers approximately 2,300 calls in an average day (24 hours).

-The National Weather Service - Mt. Holly reported a maximum wind gust for Montgomery County of 76 miles per hour, which was observed by a trained spotter in Pottstown Borough at 11:59 AM.

Chopper 6 and the Action Cam captured damage caused by Wednesday's storm across the Philadelphia area.

