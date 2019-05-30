Severe storms leave widespread damage across region

Residents in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, were greeted to a massive hailstorm, some the size of ping pong balls.
Hail the size of golf balls fell in Coopersburg, PA, damaging cars and breaking windows. #severestorms #TornadoWatch (photo credit: Ciara Wendig) pic.twitter.com/dqcUQQ2EAJ— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) May 29, 2019
The winds ramped up by the early evening, bringing down trees and powerlines in other parts of the region.
"I felt like my house was shaking," said Stanley Schwarz.
"It sounded like movie sound effects for electricity and I saw this explosion where the tree was," said James Ehart.
Trees down on Salford Station Rd & Colonial Rd near Perkiomenville @6abc pic.twitter.com/vw4fXehVJO— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) May 29, 2019
In Chester and Montgomery counties residents flooded 911 dispatchers. In Lower Frederick Township, Hendricks Road was blocked. Multiple trees were knocked down on Salford Station Road. And on Colonial Drive, wires also were pulled down.
Courtney Branham says a tree fell on her parents' home.
Reports of a tree on a home near Perkiomenville near Salford Station Rd & Colonial Dr. Fire crews had to get to the home on foot because of downed lines & trees. Family members say the people initially reported trapped in the home where the tree fell are okay. @6abc pic.twitter.com/eEc7SH0PZZ— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) May 29, 2019
The storm left thousands of people in the dark as crews worked to restore power late Wednesday.
Residents in Delaware, Philadelphia and the Jersey Shore also felt Mother Nature's wrath.
At least three tornadoes touched down Tuesday during strong storms that raked Pennsylvania, officials said.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Morgantown, Berks County Tuesday night. An EF2 tornado ranges in speed from 111-135 mph, whereas an EF1's speed ranges from 86-110 mph.
There have been no reports of any injuries in both storms.
But rain may not be over. Future Tracker is showing another line of storms moving through the heart of our area around 6 p.m. Thursday.
ONE MORE ROUND— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 30, 2019
Future Tracker showing a line of storms moving through the heart of the area around 6pm on Thursday. This could be a 3rd straight day of severe weather. An Accuweather Alert remains in place. pic.twitter.com/MojudYUv1W
