Weather

Severe storms leave widespread damage across region

It was deja vu for residents in the Delaware Valley after another round of severe weather wreaked havoc on the region.

Residents in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, were greeted to a massive hailstorm, some the size of ping pong balls.

Hail storm hits Lehigh County on May 29, 2019.





Severe storms leave widespread damage across region. George Solis has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on May 29, 2019.



The winds ramped up by the early evening, bringing down trees and powerlines in other parts of the region.

"I felt like my house was shaking," said Stanley Schwarz.

"It sounded like movie sound effects for electricity and I saw this explosion where the tree was," said James Ehart.


In Chester and Montgomery counties residents flooded 911 dispatchers. In Lower Frederick Township, Hendricks Road was blocked. Multiple trees were knocked down on Salford Station Road. And on Colonial Drive, wires also were pulled down.

Courtney Branham says a tree fell on her parents' home.



The storm left thousands of people in the dark as crews worked to restore power late Wednesday.

Doylestown hit hard by severe storms as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on May 29, 2019.



Residents in Delaware, Philadelphia and the Jersey Shore also felt Mother Nature's wrath.

A timelapse captures severe weather moving through the Philadelphia region on May 28, 2019.



At least three tornadoes touched down Tuesday during strong storms that raked Pennsylvania, officials said.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Morgantown, Berks County Tuesday night. An EF2 tornado ranges in speed from 111-135 mph, whereas an EF1's speed ranges from 86-110 mph.

Chopper 6: Storm damage in Morgantown, Pennsylvania on May 29, 2019.



There have been no reports of any injuries in both storms.

But rain may not be over. Future Tracker is showing another line of storms moving through the heart of our area around 6 p.m. Thursday.



