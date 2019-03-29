accuweather

The Lyrid meteor shower and other astronomy events happening in April

From International Dark Sky Week to the Lyrids, April is going to be a busy month in the heavens! These are some of the celestial events to keep an eye on in April, according to AccuWeather.

International Dark Sky Week runs from March 31 until April 7. It celebrates the celestial beauty of the night without light pollution. To celebrate, get out to a dark area and bask in the serenity of the starry sky!

Early risers will be treated to a planetary duo in mid-April. In the early morning hours of April 15, Venus and Mercury will be visible just above the horizon to the east.

Shooting stars will return at the end of the month. The Lyrid meteor shower will peak from April 22-23 with approximately 20 meteors per hour. A near-full moon will contest the shower, though, so keep your field of vision away from the moon.
