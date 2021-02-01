Winter storm creates trouble for drivers in Montgomery County, Pa.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10225550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winter storm dumps snow in Montgomery County, Pa. Dann Cuellar reports for Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021.

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are buried in nearly a foot of snow after a days-long winter storm.Officials said it's been a difficult storm to manage with mixtures of snow and sleet making roads icy.At points Monday, plow trucks switched over to spreading salt and brine to keep roads from icing over.According to the National Weather Service, about 11 inches of snow was measured in Salford Twp. and in Norristown, 6.8 inches accumulated.On Main Street in Norristown, Amzie Denson was seen spinning out as a couple of men stopped to try to help her get the vehicle going."I was trying to get pizza. I was just trying to get pizza for dinner tonight with my kids, that's it. Got snow banked," said Denson.Turns out she would not be alone. With the snow not letting up at all, the roadways were an absolute mess.Earlier in the day, neighbors in Bridgeport were doing their best to stay on top of the snow."I love the snow. I really enjoy this weather. I really enjoy the four seasons," said Luis Ramirez.PennDOT has 70 trucks out in Montgomery County treating roads, but crews say roads won't be clear until the storm stops. For now, they are trying to keep them passable.Barbara McAllister from King of Prussia did venture out, but it was a balancing act."I just don't want to fall, you know what I mean? I'll be done," she said."My mom wanted coffee. You need the essentials during the snow. That's right she's like it's not that bad," said Adam Gershovich.County officials are asking people who have to be on the roads to slow down. Drivers are urged to stay home if possible."Just stay home. Makes it easier for us to make it safe for them to come out later," said plow truck operator Ryan Owens.