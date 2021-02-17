Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area due to Thursday's winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across the Philadelphia region, including the Delaware and Lehigh valleys, are announcing snow emergencies and closures due to Thursday's winter storm.
PHILADELPHIA
A Snow Emergency will be declared for the City of Philadelphia beginning at 6 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, February 18, 2021.
A Snow Emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off Snow Emergency routes for plowing. When moving your car, park as far from the corner of the street as possible; vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snowplows trying to turn corners.
Snow Emergency information and a map of Snow Emergency routes can be found HERE. Vehicles left on Snow Emergency routes will be moved to other parking spots to assist in snow plowing operations. If your car is moved, call 215-686-SNOW (7669), and press option 4, to find it. Do NOT call 911.
Sanitation and Recycling Collections: The Streets Department is suspending trash and recycling collections tomorrow, Thursday, February 18 so that crews and sanitation vehicles can be utilized for snow operations. Collections will resume Friday, February 19. Residents should expect delays as crews navigate through the snow and ice:
City Buildings and Services: This snow event is not expected to interfere with City operations on Thursday, February 18.
Access Centers: Access Centers will be closed for the full day on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Caregivers of students will be called by program staff to inform them of this change. Students who attend Access Centers should contact their individual schools regarding attendance while Access Centers are closed.
City-Run Testing Sites: City-run COVID-19 testing sites will remain open on February 18 expect for the Mobile Testing Unit event at Beloved St. John Evangelistic Church at 4541 North Broad Street, which is being canceled due to weather. The Health Department recommends calling ahead to non-City run sites to check if the sites are open or to learn if they are operating with different hours.
City-Run Vaccine Clinics: Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closed on Thursday, February 18. Individuals who have registered for appointments with the Health Department are being contacted to reschedule their appointments. For all the non-City sites, including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, residents should call ahead to check their status.
PENNSYLVANIA
Abington Township: Snow emergency declared effective at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 until 8 a.m. on Friday February 19. During this time, parking on snow emergency routes is prohibited and cars parked on these routes after 8 p.m. Wednesday may be towed and/or ticketed. Residents also much clear their sidewalks as well as any fire hydrants of ice and snow within 24 hours of the end of the storm.
Bethlehem: City of Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez declared a snow emergency in Bethlehem effective 8:00 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 to allow plowing of snow to the curb on designated City Emergency Routes/Streets. All vehicles need to be removed from the designated/signed side of streets on Bethlehem snow emergency routes by 8:00 a.m. February 18, 2021. Vehicles not removed will be towed to allow for plowing.
Bristol: Bristol Borough Police will be issuing a "Snow Emergency," for Mill Street and the 100 Block of Radcliffe Street. The street will be posted Wednesday evening. Vehicles must removed prior to 11pm Wednesday evening February 17, 2021. No parking will remain in affect through Thursday until the storm has ended and the road has been cleared. The Bristol Borough Police and Public Works Department appreciates the publics cooperation during this snow event.
Downingtown: A snow Emergency declared beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 until further notice. All vehicles must be removed from designated snow emergency routes within one hour of the start of the declaration. Vehicles will be towed when abandoned, inoperative, or when the owner is unwilling, or unable to remove the vehicle from the following emergency snow routes: Pennsylvania Avenue (between Manor and Route 113), Lancaster Avenue, Manor Avenue, Brandywine Avenue, West Uwchlan Avenue, Wallace Avenue, Viaduct Avenue, Bradford Avenue, Chestnut Street, West Church Street to West Prospect Avenue, South Lloyd Avenue, 200 block of William Street, 200 block of Mary Street and 100 block of East Church Street.
Honeybrook Borough: Snow emergency declared beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 18 until 8 a.m. on Friday, February 19. Residents are reminded that vehicles should be removed from snow emergency routes prior to the enactment of this declaration. Failure to remove your vehicles may result in ticketing, towing, or the possibility of having your vehicle plowed in. Non-essential, commercial, private and public travel and all parking on Borough Streets are strongly discouraged. Residents must clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after a snowfall or formation of ice. Fire hydrants should be cleared three feet to provide access for firefighters.
Lower Makefield Township
Lower Makefield Township has issued a Snow Emergency effective 12:00AM Thursday, February 18, 2021 until further notice. The Emergency Operations Center will also be in effect at 12:00AM, Thursday, February 18, 2021 until further notice. Anyone with true emergencies should call 911. All other issues, please contact the Emergency Operations Center at 215-493-4055. During the Snow Emergency, motorists should remain off the roadways and no vehicles will be parked on major highways or township roads.
Lower Moreland Township: A snow emergency has been declared from midnight Thursday, February 18 until 8 a.m. on Friday, February 19. All motor vehicles need to be removed from roads and snow to be cleared from fire hydrants. Township residents are also required to clear a pathway, not less than 30 inches in width, on sidewalks by removing snow and ice within 36 hours after snow has stopped falling. Please do not shovel or plow snow from driveways or sidewalks into the street or onto someone else's property.
Lower Providence Township: A snow emergency has been declared from midnight Thursday, February 18 until 6 a.m. on Friday, February 19. Parking is prohibited on the odd numbered side of the street unless there is no off-street parking available at or within 300 feet of the property. Any vehicle parked, stalled, incapable of moving or left unattended upon any street or road may be removed or towed by the Police Department. Blowing or shoveling snow into the street is prohibited.
Lower Salford Township: Snow emergency declared effective midnight, Wednesday, February 17 until 6 a.m. on Friday, February 19. All vehicles should be moved from the street to assist the Public Works Department plowing. Vehicles parked on designated snow emergency streets during this time may be ticketed or towed.
Malvern: The Mayor of Malvern has declared a snow emergency effective at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 until noon on Friday February 19. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on identified snow emergency highways, which include: Bridge Street from King Street to Old Lincoln Highway, King Street from the eastern Borough line to the western Borough line, Monument Avenue from Sugartown Road to Warren Avenue, Old Lincoln Highway from the eastern Borough line to the western Borough line, Sugartown Road from the southern Borough line to King Street and Warren Avenue from Paoli Pike to the northern Borough line. Any violators will be ticketed and towed.
Montgomery Township: A snow emergency will be in effect in Montgomery Township. All Snow Emergency Routes must be kept clear of parked or unattended vehicles during the emergency so that roads can be properly plowed. Please stay off of the roads if at all possible. Snow Emergency Routes can be viewed at www.montgomerytwp.org.
New Britain Borough: The Mayor of New Britain Borough has declared a snow emergency from 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 18 through 8 p.m. Friday, February 19. Vehicles are not to be parked on the side of the roads to allow for snow plowing. The Borough Offices may have limited in person availability on February 18 and February 19, but calls and emails will be responded to.
Newtown Township: Snow emergency declared, effective at 6: a.m. on Thursday, February 18 until 6 p.m. on Friday, February 19. No vehicles are allowed to park on any road or street within the township once snow starts accumulating one inch or more until the snow has been completely plowed.
North Wales Borough: A snow emergency is declared from 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 18 until noon on Friday, February 19. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on the posted Snow Emergency Routes of Main and Walnut Streets and cars will be towed. Residents are reminded that they must clear nearby fire hydrants of snow. All residents and persons working or visiting in the Borough are very strongly requested to find off-street parking, if possible.
Phoenixville Borough: Snow emergency declared from 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 17 through 10 p.m. Thursday, February 18. Residents are reminded to remove vehicles from snow emergency routes prior to the start of the declaration. Failure to remove your vehicle may result in ticketing, towing or possibly having your vehicle plowed in.
Rockledge: Rockledge Borough has declared a Snow Emergency effective at 8:00 pm tonight February 17, 2021, until 8:00 am Friday, February 19, 2021. During this time parking on designated Snow Emergency Routes (Huntingdon Pike as well as Church Road) is prohibited to allow our plow operators to clear the streets safely and efficiently.
Upper Southampton Township: Upper Southampton Township Snow Emergency declared effective 4:00 AM, February 18, 2021 until 12:00 PM, February 19, 2021. During this Snow Emergency, it shall be unlawful at any time during the continuance of the Snow Emergency for any person to park a motor vehicle or to allow that vehicle to remain anywhere on any designated snow emergency route (any township street). Failure to remove vehicles may result in fines and or towing of vehicles.
DELAWARE
Newark: A snow emergency will go into effect at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 until further notice. Vehicles must be removed from on-street parking spaces along the Snow Emergency Route by midnight and any vehicles along the emergency route after that time will be towed. Residents and businesses are reminded that sidewalks must be shoveled within 24 hours of the end of the storm. Recycling scheduled to be collected Thursday, February 18 will be collected on Friday, February 19. Recycling scheduled for Friday, February 19 will remain as scheduled. Bulk pickups scheduled for Wednesday, February 17 will instead be collected Monday, February 22.
