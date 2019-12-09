Weather

Snowstorm transforms highway in Sedona into winter wonderland

Sedona, Arizona (WPVI) -- A winter storm in Arizona blanketed the trees along highway 89A with snow on December 2.

John Hebrank recorded this footage while traveling on the highway to show his family how much the scenery changes north of Phoenix.



"We took the 89A, which is one of my favorite drives in the country. I was expecting snow in Flagstaff, but not in Sedona," Hebrank told Storyful. "The drive only got better as we drove further north. This is a look you rarely see in that area."

The National Weather Service of Flagstaff tweeted warning of heavy to moderate snow across northeast Arizona on the same day.



