Snowstorm transforms highway in Sedona into winter wonderland

Another system is on the way Wednesday-early Thursday, but this one will be warmer. The most significant snowfall will be confined to areas above 8,000 feet. However, light snow could create slick driving conditions for areas above 6,500 feet by Thursday morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/uV6nmszByZ — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 2, 2019

Sedona, Arizona (WPVI) -- A winter storm in Arizona blanketed the trees along highway 89A with snow on December 2.John Hebrank recorded this footage while traveling on the highway to show his family how much the scenery changes north of Phoenix."We took the 89A, which is one of my favorite drives in the country. I was expecting snow in Flagstaff, but not in Sedona," Hebrank told Storyful. "The drive only got better as we drove further north. This is a look you rarely see in that area."The National Weather Service of Flagstaff tweeted warning of heavy to moderate snow across northeast Arizona on the same day.