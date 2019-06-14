Weather

Storm leaves behind damage in Blackwood, N.J.

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Residents say it only took 10 minutes for a storm to rip down power lines and trees on one Street in Blackwood, New Jersey Thursday night.

A powerful storm came through the area at around 8:30 p.m.

"I feel like I'm in Missouri, Kansas, or Oklahoma - Tornado Alley," said Nick Perez as he stood on Prospect Avenue and Hamilton.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill.

The storm in Blackwood has not been confirmed as a tornado. But residents suffered a lot of damage from it.

"All the siding came off from this one corner," said Beverly Souder as the pointed to her home.

Resident said the storm was a quick one.

"It passed through in like 10 minutes. And it was gone," said Tom Concannon who had a shed collapse on his car when a tree fell in his backyard.

Perez's backyard was destroyed by a toppled tree. All he and his family could do was look at the damage from a hole in the fence.
"(Our) back windows broke out in the living room and bedroom," he said.

"I look over and see my neighbors shed just lift off the ground and drop right down," said Tom Petruzzi of the fast-moving storm.

Amazingly, no one was hurt.

Residents did lose power for hours after they say a transformer blew when a tree hit it on Prospect Avenue. But they are grateful the damage wasn't worse.

"Everyone is safe," said Petruzzi. "Mother Nature, she has her ways!"
