Storm off the coast causes flooding at Jersey Shore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5610067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A storm off the coast of South Jersey is causing some flooding as reported by Bob Brooks during Action News at 11 on October 10, 2019.

Sunset Avenue in Atlantic City. Bayside flooding happening now. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WWNDR2tVKj — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) October 10, 2019

Flooding 10th and Simpson Avenue Ocean City @6abc pic.twitter.com/mYyquphae2 — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) October 10, 2019

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents at the Jersey Shore had to deal with some significant flooding thanks to a storm off the coast.Flooding Thursday evening was followed by more flooding Friday.In Ventnor, Dorset Avenue Bridge was closed.Water stretched across the street and drivers were forced to find an alternate route.There were delayed openings at Ventnor and Ocean City schools."There's a two hour delay so I told them to stay home because I have to go to work. There's no way I can make it," Ventnor resident Claudia Rush said.In Atlantic City, water lapped over West End Avenue from the bay; drivers navigated through the shallow bits, but parts were too deep and barricaded off.Over on Winchester, sandbags were piled at one door, while nearby water crept from the bay up Annapolis.The area does flood, but neighbors say it's worse than usual and that repairs to the bulkhead would help."You watch the tides, you know ahead of time what you have to do, and you get away," Tom McGonigle of Atlantic City said.In Margate, fences were dragged out and set up at Monmouth and Washington, hit with a second round of flooding Friday morning, with a third round expected in the evening.Neighbors say this is actually an improvement."It was a foot higher than it is right now. And in fact a BMW was lost right at the intersection," Charles Adams of Margate said.The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is offering free parking to Atlantic City residents in the Wave Parking Garage through Saturday. You do have to show proof of residency.Residents are reminded to move cars to higher ground and to not drive your vehicle through floodwaters.Conditions at the Jersey Shore should improve on Saturday.