Weather

Storm off the coast causes flooding at Jersey Shore

By
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents at the Jersey Shore had to deal with some significant flooding thanks to a storm off the coast.

Flooding Thursday evening was followed by more flooding Friday.

In Ventnor, Dorset Avenue Bridge was closed.

Water stretched across the street and drivers were forced to find an alternate route.

EMBED More News Videos

A storm off the coast of South Jersey is causing some flooding as reported by Bob Brooks during Action News at 11 on October 10, 2019.





There were delayed openings at Ventnor and Ocean City schools.

"There's a two hour delay so I told them to stay home because I have to go to work. There's no way I can make it," Ventnor resident Claudia Rush said.

In Atlantic City, water lapped over West End Avenue from the bay; drivers navigated through the shallow bits, but parts were too deep and barricaded off.

Over on Winchester, sandbags were piled at one door, while nearby water crept from the bay up Annapolis.

The area does flood, but neighbors say it's worse than usual and that repairs to the bulkhead would help.

"You watch the tides, you know ahead of time what you have to do, and you get away," Tom McGonigle of Atlantic City said.

In Margate, fences were dragged out and set up at Monmouth and Washington, hit with a second round of flooding Friday morning, with a third round expected in the evening.

Neighbors say this is actually an improvement.

"It was a foot higher than it is right now. And in fact a BMW was lost right at the intersection," Charles Adams of Margate said.




The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is offering free parking to Atlantic City residents in the Wave Parking Garage through Saturday. You do have to show proof of residency.


Residents are reminded to move cars to higher ground and to not drive your vehicle through floodwaters.

Conditions at the Jersey Shore should improve on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheratlantic cityatlantic countyocean cityocean countyfloodingschool closingssevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury deadlocks in fmr. Bordentown Twp. police chief's hate-crime trial
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB to close weekend of Oct. 11
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village
Report: Man driving Kevin Hart's vintage muscle car caused crash
Tamron Hall asks why Flyers fans need 'rage room'
Show More
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
Homeowner hit in the head with crowbar during break-in
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler Today, A Milder Weekend
School bus driver yells at girl to return as car approaches
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
More TOP STORIES News