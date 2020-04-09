weather

Severe storms with strong winds, hail hit Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A broken line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Philadelphia region on Thursday afternoon bringing wind gusts of 50 to 60mph.

In Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, powerful winds brought a tree into a home. No injuries have been reported.

In Doylestown, an Action News viewer captured an intense hailstorm.



In total, we've had around 80 storm reports for wind gusts, broken tree limbs or small hail.

EMBED More News Videos

Severe storms with strong winds, hail hit Philadelphia region on April 9, 2020.



Strong winds will continue through the evening into Friday. They will relax somewhat overnight, but never die off. Gusts of 45-50mph will be common until evening and for the daylight hours Friday.

Friday's official high will be 52 degrees with morning sun giving way to lots of instability clouds bubbling up for the midday and afternoon hours.

The weekend remains breezy with low-pressure departing, but high pressure not moving overhead.

Share your weather photos and videos with Action News by CLICKING HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpennsylvanianew jerseyhailwindweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Chilly, gusty winds tomorrow
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Warmer weather, humidity and coronavirus
Coronavirus: Warm weather challenges social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year
AccuWeather: Chilly, gusty winds tomorrow
New Jersey reports 3,748 new coronavirus cases; 198 additional deaths
COVID-19 cases rise to 5,271 in Philadelphia
New York has more COVID-19 cases than any country outside of US
COVID-19: Philly is area of 'concern,' Vice President Pence says
COVID-19: 1,116 cases confirmed in Del.; death toll at 19
Show More
Teacher shares COVID-19 survival story after near death
Boris Johnson out of ICU as his condition improves
Some Philadelphians still aren't social distancing
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Roar of applause for healthcare workers at Bryn Mawr Hospital
More TOP STORIES News