Severe storms with strong winds, hail hit Philadelphia region

In Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, powerful winds brought a tree into a home. No injuries have been reported.
In Doylestown, an Action News viewer captured an intense hailstorm.
We've seen over 80 reports across the region of either gusty winds, branches or trees down and small hail around dime size. This was from a line of storms moving at 50-60mph across the area between noon and 2:30pm. pic.twitter.com/LzNqq1UaHy
In total, we've had around 80 storm reports for wind gusts, broken tree limbs or small hail.
Strong winds will continue through the evening into Friday. They will relax somewhat overnight, but never die off. Gusts of 45-50mph will be common until evening and for the daylight hours Friday.
Friday's official high will be 52 degrees with morning sun giving way to lots of instability clouds bubbling up for the midday and afternoon hours.
The weekend remains breezy with low-pressure departing, but high pressure not moving overhead.
