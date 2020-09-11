Weather

Strangers Who Rescued Father and Four Kids from Floodwaters Honored

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You'll likely remember the rescue from Chester County, when four strangers worked together to save a family from flooding.

The victims were nearly swept away in rushing water from Tropical Storm Isaias in early August.

Four strangers, turned good Samaritans, saved a father and four children from a sinking vehicle as the floodwaters continued to rise.



Today, their rescuers were honored.

"At a time when we really need to hear stories like this, I am moved beyond measure by what took place one afternoon and how differently the story could have ended," said State Rep. Christina Sappey at the event in Kennett Square on Friday.

The stranger from different parts of the world, who saved the father, his two kids, his niece and his little brother, all reunited for this honor.

They are all still in awe of the rescue and still haunted by the life-saving moments that brought them all here today.

Family members saved during flooding in Chester County met the men who rescued them.



"I remember we almost lost her, we didn't but...," David MacDonald from East Fallowfield Township said, welling with tears thinking of what could have been. "This is God's work here. I don't want to talk about it. I am just happy it worked out. This is the first I have publicly spoke about it and everyone did an excellent job."

"It was done magically, quickly and we got it done thank you to you guys," says Dazoh Duwoe from Coatesville, the father who was saved.

They all truly believe they were meant to be just where they were and just where they are today.

They told us that when people work together, you can truly do anything.
