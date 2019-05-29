Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown, Pa.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Morgantown, PA but has not determined its strength or path.
MORGANTOWN POSSIBLE TORNADO DAMAGE...— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 28, 2019
I have seen a video of a tornado on the ground and now getting pictures in like this. Photo credit goes to Michele Lyn Roberts Comstock #weather #severe #tornado @6abc pic.twitter.com/T5bJ0VNN3E
The NWS made their assessment based on the video they received showing the tornado on the ground.
A final assessment and survey of the area are expected to be completed on Wednesday.
"We have some devastation," said Chief John W. Scalia with the Caernarvon Township Police Department during a press conference on Tuesday night.
Scalia says several homes have been damaged.
He says as many as a dozen people have been displaced Tuesday night, but luckily no injuries have been reported.
"All of a sudden its like rapid fire machine guns hitting the side of the house," said Deborah Loyer of Morgantown.
Golf ball-sized hail was also reported in parts of the region.
Golf ball size hail from Delaware City, DE (photo credit: Eric Wagner) #severestorms #TornadoWatch pic.twitter.com/ZPNOdXXmw6— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) May 28, 2019
In Cumberland County, New Jersey a waterspout was reported as fishermen were coming to shore.
WATERSPOUT TONIGHT..— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 29, 2019
This was happening when we were live on the air with a Tornado Warning for Cumberland County. Yet another touchdown, but this time over the bay. Photo Credit: Mike Rothman, dive team member and captain of the fishing vessel BONANZA ll, captured this photo. pic.twitter.com/NvrRF2kjl2
The Red Cross will be set up at Caernarvon Township municipal building in Berks County to meet with residents.
Storm damage in Morgantown pic.twitter.com/yFGQ4xiCtW— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) May 28, 2019
The NWS will also conduct a survey in Sussex County, New Jersey where there have been reports of damage in relation to Tuesday's storms.