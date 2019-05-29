Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown, Pa.

MORGANTOWN POSSIBLE TORNADO DAMAGE...

I have seen a video of a tornado on the ground and now getting pictures in like this. Photo credit goes to Michele Lyn Roberts Comstock #weather #severe #tornado @6abc pic.twitter.com/T5bJ0VNN3E — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5320714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A funnel clound has been spotted near Morgantown, Pa on May 28, 2019. (video: Michelle McGinn)

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5320831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials in Morgantown, PA hold press conference after reports of tornado on May 28, 2019.

WATERSPOUT TONIGHT..

This was happening when we were live on the air with a Tornado Warning for Cumberland County. Yet another touchdown, but this time over the bay. Photo Credit: Mike Rothman, dive team member and captain of the fishing vessel BONANZA ll, captured this photo. pic.twitter.com/NvrRF2kjl2 — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) May 29, 2019

Storm damage in Morgantown pic.twitter.com/yFGQ4xiCtW — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) May 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5320972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents across the state of Pennsylvania and New Jersey brace for severe weather as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on May 28, 2019.

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Residents across the state of Pennsylvania and New Jersey hunkered down on Tuesday night as severe weather hit the region.The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Morgantown, PA but has not determined its strength or path.The NWS made their assessment based on the video they received showing the tornado on the ground.A final assessment and survey of the area are expected to be completed on Wednesday."We have some devastation," said Chief John W. Scalia with the Caernarvon Township Police Department during a press conference on Tuesday night.Scalia says several homes have been damaged.He says as many as a dozen people have been displaced Tuesday night, but luckily no injuries have been reported."All of a sudden its like rapid fire machine guns hitting the side of the house," said Deborah Loyer of Morgantown.Golf ball-sized hail was also reported in parts of the region.In Cumberland County, New Jersey a waterspout was reported as fishermen were coming to shore.The Red Cross will be set up at Caernarvon Township municipal building in Berks County to meet with residents.The NWS will also conduct a survey in Sussex County, New Jersey where there have been reports of damage in relation to Tuesday's storms.