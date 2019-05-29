Weather

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown, Pa.

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Residents across the state of Pennsylvania and New Jersey hunkered down on Tuesday night as severe weather hit the region.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Morgantown, PA but has not determined its strength or path.



The NWS made their assessment based on the video they received showing the tornado on the ground.

A final assessment and survey of the area are expected to be completed on Wednesday.

A funnel clound has been spotted near Morgantown, Pa on May 28, 2019. (video: Michelle McGinn)


"We have some devastation," said Chief John W. Scalia with the Caernarvon Township Police Department during a press conference on Tuesday night.
Officials in Morgantown, PA hold press conference after reports of tornado on May 28, 2019.



Scalia says several homes have been damaged.

He says as many as a dozen people have been displaced Tuesday night, but luckily no injuries have been reported.

"All of a sudden its like rapid fire machine guns hitting the side of the house," said Deborah Loyer of Morgantown.

Golf ball-sized hail was also reported in parts of the region.



In Cumberland County, New Jersey a waterspout was reported as fishermen were coming to shore.



The Red Cross will be set up at Caernarvon Township municipal building in Berks County to meet with residents.



The NWS will also conduct a survey in Sussex County, New Jersey where there have been reports of damage in relation to Tuesday's storms.

Residents across the state of Pennsylvania and New Jersey brace for severe weather as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on May 28, 2019.

