Tornado Warning for parts of Pa., NJ, Del until 10:15 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Tornado Warning has been issued Friday for:

Chester and Delaware County in Pennsylvania until 10:15 a.m.

Gloucester and Salem County in New Jersey until 10:15 a.m.

New Castle County in Delaware until 10:15 a.m.

-----------

A damp, cloudy morning gives way to some afternoon clearing. Meanwhile, high winds develop and temperatures plunge. Our late morning high of 57 gives way to a dinner time temperature around 40 (with wind chills in the 30s). A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect in coastal counties from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., with gusts as high as 60 mph. A HIGH WIND ADVISORY is in effect everywhere else until 7 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph. Trees and wires could come down in some spots, especially given the soaked soil which can make tree roots less stable.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 30s for your evening out with a low of 29 by dawn.

SATURDAY: Finally, we get a dry day! Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a seasonable 44. A late night flurry or sprinkle is possible.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some more sprinkles and flurries, mainly in the morning. The afternoon high improves to 47 with some sunny breaks possible.
MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly cloudy day with a shower or two likely at times and a mild afternoon high of 55.

TUESDAY: Clouds hang around with some additional rain possible, especially in the morning. The high is 48.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 46.

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken again and more rain is possible (what else is new?!). Look for a high around 50.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun appears likely with a somewhat cooler high around 45.

