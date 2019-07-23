Tree falls on Langhorne home after violent storm

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A tree fell on a home in Langhorne during the powerful storms Monday evening.Ash Kamath had just returned to his home on Andover Drive around 5:30 p.m. when it happened."I actually saw it happen. We had a lightning strike right there, as I was getting out of my car, and literally, the ground shook. It was like an earthquake," explained Kamath.The tree snapped, and its branches punctured the roof.13-year-old Saachi Kamath had been inside with her mother, brother, and pets."We hear like a thump, and the tree is on our roof," Saachi exclaimed.On Tuesday morning, Saachi watched her parents bustle around and put out bins to catch the leaks."So the electrical outlets were near there, and they're trying to shut that off, stop the drippage. They're trying to do everything they can at this point," Saachi told Action News.Ash said at first, they did not realize the extent of the damage."The ceiling inside has come through, and we have a lot of water coming through. We have a lot of damage to the main bedroom where the tree exactly fell," according to Ash.As luck would have it, the family just had the roof replaced. It was completed only 15 days ago. Now, more work needs to be done."I don't know- we have birds right in our ceiling," Ash remarked.The Kamath family is thankful that no one was injured.