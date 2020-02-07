Trees down, homes damaged after severe storms hit the Philadelphia region

We are sending out a survey crew to investigate the storm damage in Cecil and New Castle Counties from earlier this morning. We hope to have preliminary results posted by this evening. #MDwx #DEwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 7, 2020

A home was damaged on Worrolow Street near Beale Street in Lower Chichester, Pa. A part of a roof was ripped off as the storms blew through.

The Action Cam was on the scene after trees fell on homes, and even smashed a garage, in Upper Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County.

A car was damaged by a falling tree in Southwest Philadelphia during severe storms on February 7, 2020.

Tree down on Woodland Ave near Academy Park HS in Sharon Hill , no injuries @6abc pic.twitter.com/OyucCWXGsp — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) February 7, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A line of severe storms, that prompted a rare February tornado warning along with severe thunderstorm alerts, left a trail of damage in its wake on Friday morning.In Newark, Delaware, a tree fell on the second floor of a house along the 400 block of Brewster Drive around 10 a.m.A person was inside the home at the time but was not injured.The National Weather Service said it is sending a survey crew to the area to examine the storm damage.Another home was damaged on Worrilow Street near Beale Street in Lower Chichester, Pa.A part of a roof was ripped off as the storms blew through.Strong winds also blew through Upper Gwynedd, Montgomery County, bringing down branches and trees.At one home, a tree smashed a garage.Meanwhile, the windshield of a car was smashed by a falling tree in Southwest Philadelphia.The tree came down near Woodland Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway.Video from the Action Cam showed a large hole in the glass. Fortunately, the driver escaped unharmed.Trees also came down near Academy Park High School on Woodland Avenue in Sharon Hill, Pa.