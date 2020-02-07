Weather

Trees down, homes damaged after severe storms hit the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A line of severe storms, that prompted a rare February tornado warning along with severe thunderstorm alerts, left a trail of damage in its wake on Friday morning.

In Newark, Delaware, a tree fell on the second floor of a house along the 400 block of Brewster Drive around 10 a.m.

A person was inside the home at the time but was not injured.

The National Weather Service said it is sending a survey crew to the area to examine the storm damage.



Another home was damaged on Worrilow Street near Beale Street in Lower Chichester, Pa.

A part of a roof was ripped off as the storms blew through.

EMBED More News Videos

A home was damaged on Worrolow Street near Beale Street in Lower Chichester, Pa. A part of a roof was ripped off as the storms blew through.



Strong winds also blew through Upper Gwynedd, Montgomery County, bringing down branches and trees.

At one home, a tree smashed a garage.

EMBED More News Videos

The Action Cam was on the scene after trees fell on homes, and even smashed a garage, in Upper Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County.



Meanwhile, the windshield of a car was smashed by a falling tree in Southwest Philadelphia.

The tree came down near Woodland Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Video from the Action Cam showed a large hole in the glass. Fortunately, the driver escaped unharmed.

A car was damaged by a falling tree in Southwest Philadelphia during severe storms on February 7, 2020.



Trees also came down near Academy Park High School on Woodland Avenue in Sharon Hill, Pa.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphianewark (delaware)lower gwynedd townshipweatherstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Storms give way to plunging temps, high winds
Montco man took shower, went to court after killing girlfriend: DA
Victim ID'd in Ardmore hit-and-run, suspect in custody: Police
Coronavirus concern: 4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated
Phillies celebrate truck day sendoff for spring training in Florida
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China
Show More
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Last Sears in Delaware closing in April
Philly chef shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
Driver overturns, flees in another car in Wynnefield Heights: Police
Charles Barkley: 76ers are Cleveland Browns of NBA
More TOP STORIES News