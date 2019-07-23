Weather

Two PATCO stations closed for morning commute

Downed trees and wires on PATCO train tracks have forced the closure of two stations for Tuesday morning's commute.

There will be no service at the Ashland or Lindenwold stations.

In addition, PATCO says it will operate between Woodcrest Station and 15/16th & Locust Street with a limited schedule until further notice.

All trains will be local and run every 10-15 minutes.



PATCO says crews are working throughout the night to make repairs and restore service as soon as possible.

The transit agency also suggests that passengers consider alternates to get to train stations because parking is expected to fill up quickly.
