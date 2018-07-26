Viewer video shows beachgoers at Emerald Isle in North Carolina forming a human chain to try to pull people out of the rough waters.While several were rescued, Emerald Isle town officials said a 41-year-old man drowned. He was pulled from the ocean around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; although crews tried to revive him, they were unsuccessful.Officials confirmed there were multiple water rescues in the area due to strong rip currents.-----