Video captures meteor shooting across Glassboro, NJ sky

Action News viewer Ally captured a meteor streaking through the sky over Glassboro, New Jersey early Sunday morning.
The American Meteor Society says it received 147 reports of a bright fireball from people along the East Coast.
Just a meteor exploding over Pittsburgh tonight. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/evGD9JYYDX— jeffrey (@LIVEFASTDIEAWSM) March 21, 2021
Anyone else who just saw that meteor and questioned their sanity for a second I would like to gift you with video evidence you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/2QXkaimCjn— carly (@carlyytee) March 21, 2021
Ally tells Action News she plans to keep her eye trained in hopes of catching another sky show.
"It's interesting what is captured when no one is looking," she says.