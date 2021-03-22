meteor

Video captures meteor shooting across Glassboro, NJ sky

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- If you saw a flash streak across the sky overnight, you are not alone.

Action News viewer Ally captured a meteor streaking through the sky over Glassboro, New Jersey early Sunday morning.

The American Meteor Society says it received 147 reports of a bright fireball from people along the East Coast.





Ally tells Action News she plans to keep her eye trained in hopes of catching another sky show.

"It's interesting what is captured when no one is looking," she says.
