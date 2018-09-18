U.S. & WORLD

Video of deadly tornado as it passes through Virginia

Video of deadly tornado as it passes through Virginia. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 17, 2018.

Terrifying viewer video Monday shows an apparently deadly tornado spun off by the remnants of Hurricane Florence as the system passed through Virginia this afternoon.

The twister tore off roofs of buildings at a shopping center in Midlothian and flipped cars in its parking lot.

That tornado, or another one in Chesterfield County, killed a warehouse worker.

At least a dozen tornadoes struck Virginia today.

