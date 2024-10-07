'Your nation has your back,' Joe, Jill Biden tell those who were in Hurricane Helene's deadly path

The Bidens said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was working to help those in need across several states after Hurricane Helene.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in a video message on Monday told those affected by Hurricane Helene that "we grieve with you" and "the nation has your back."

This, as the death toll surpasses 230 and rescue effort continue.

The storm unleashed devastation across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

"FEMA is knocking on doors to sign up survivors for direct and immediate financial aid, because many of them need it now," the president said. "And I've directed my team to stay there 24/7 with you, until this job is done."

The storm made landfall in Florida last week as a massive Category 4 hurricane. As it moved through the southeastern United States it killed some 230 people, The Associated Press reported, with hundreds of others still unaccounted for.

The storm, which was the deadliest mainland hurricane since Katrina in 2005, churned through Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama.

The Biden administration "surged" federal aid to the hardest-hit regions, sending thousands of people to southeastern states to help with the recovery, Biden said in Monday's video.

Those responders are there "to find missing persons, to clear debris, to deliver food and water, and to start the hard work of recovery," the president said.

"In moments like this, there are no red or blue states," the president said in the message, which aired Monday on ABC News' "Good Morning America."

The first lady added, "No matter how you vote, we help each other when disaster strikes because we are one United States of America."

Help people affected by Hurricane Helene. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Donate now at redcross.org/abc.