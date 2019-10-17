accuweather

What is a 'bomb cyclone' and what does it mean for this week's nor'easter?

You may have seen this week's nor'easter described as having the potential to bring "bombogenesis" or a "bomb cyclone."

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "bomb cyclone."

"Bomb cyclone" is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use "bombogenesis."

According to AccuWeather, these storms occur most commonly off the east coast and the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinter stormnor'easterstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What is a 'bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis?'
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Verdict reached in Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial
Body of Bucks County man hiking Appalachian Trail found
Brothers indicted in 2018 Old City arson
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Cowboys, Week 7 games
Girl, 7, struck by car after getting off school bus: Police
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
'Champion for justice' Tributes pour in for late Rep. Cummings
Show More
11-year-old N.J. boy defeats Cody Rhodes at AEW in Philly
Welfare check leads to discovery of severely burned body
AccuWeather: Chilly, gusty winds today
Baby food tests reveal toxic metals, report says
Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway
More TOP STORIES News