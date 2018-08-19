What to do after a tornado

After a tornado has passed, here's what to do after the storm.AccuWeather says to check the radio or television to make sure the majority of dangers are over.Check for injuries and get immediate medical attention if necessary.Use extreme caution around your home and when stepping outside. Watch for falling objects, debris on the ground or downed power lines.If you incur property damage during the tornado, make sure to keep records, notes and check your insurance policy in case you need to file a claim.Lastly, when it is safe, wear the right safety gear and sturdy clothing to clean up your home.