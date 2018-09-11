ACCUWEATHER

Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout

EMBED </>More Videos

A power generator could come in handy during a blackout and could even keep hundreds of dollars of food from spoiling.

Power outages are common when severe weather strikes, and they could leave you in sweltering heat or bitter cold. A power generator could come in handy during a blackout and could even keep hundreds of dollars of food from spoiling.

A gas-powered portable generator is the most basic backup generator and can get you through a short-term blackout, according to AccuWeather. Place it in your yard and plug it into your home using extension cords.

Portable generators often cost between $500 and $1,500 depending on the model.

A standby generator is much more powerful and convenient. It immediately turns on when the power goes out, but your wallet will take a hit. They cost between $5,000 and $15,000 dollars.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagestorm damage
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
WEATHER
Pa. task force members travel south to help hurricane victims
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Hurricane Watch issued for the Carolinas ahead of Florence
Flooding issues continue Monday at Jersey shore
School bus driver ticketed after bus stalls in water
More Weather
Top Stories
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Hurricane Watch issued for the Carolinas ahead of Florence
Pa. task force members travel south to help hurricane victims
Driver sought for hit-and-run that left girl, 9, injured
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
VIDEO: Timeline of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe saga
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Man killed in vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
Delaware Valley communities remember 9/11 victims
2 men sought for 7-Eleven robberies in Philadelphia
School brings back paddling as form of student discipline
5 arrested, 2 wanted in string of violent robberies, attempted kidnapping
PA-TF1 deploys ahead of Hurricane Florence
More News