'We wanted to be married': Doylestown couple ties the knot in backyard ceremony despite COVID-19

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- While COVID-19 has halted many couples' wedding plans of having a big gathering with friends and family, virtual weddings still can take place.

Katie Grob and Megan Barkley decided to tie the knot on Saturday, despite not being able to be surrounded by a big group.

Barkley said she lives with Grob's parents and decided to do the wedding on their back patio in Doylestown.

The only people in attendance were the officiant, her significant other and a friend, who is a photographer.

The afternoon wedding was live-streamed on YouTube for guests to watch. Barkley said the guest list might have doubled in size since they didn't have to worry about ceremony space online.

"I did not want to wait an entire year to be married, I wanted to be married," she said.

The two had planned to be married in Florida but instead opted for their backyard. They said they got their marriage license through Bucks County's online pilot program.

"Yeah we wanted to be married in Florida, but we wanted to be married more," said Barkley.
The two didn't wear the gowns they had hoped to wear in Florida.

"We decided to save our gowns for our bigger celebration," said Barkley.

The two are planning for their first anniversary to have a big ceremony with friends and family.

By still being able to say their 'I dos' during the pandemic, the two want to share a message of hope for people who feel like their plans have been halted.

"It is a terrible time, where people can get really dark, and I think that you just have to flip it and make lemons with lemonade," said Barkley.

"We're still lucky to have each other through all of this," Grob added.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Philadelphia remains far from state threshold to begin reopening
Plasma donations contribute to recovery of COVID-19 patients, health experts say
Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year

Wawa & Sheetz come together to provide emergency food bank relief amid COVID-19

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
New Jersey trooper injured in Elmer shooting
Driver wearing N95 mask passed out, crashed, police say
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
Machine being used to sanitize N95 masks, surfaces in hospitals amid COVID-19
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
NJ tops 105,000 total COVID-19 cases
Show More
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
Worldwide coronavirus death toll tops 200,000
AccuWeather: Dreary Sunday
Delaware officials announce 12 new deaths in COVID-19 update
Families in need receive free produce amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News