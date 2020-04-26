'We wanted to be married': Doylestown couple ties the knot in backyard ceremony despite COVID-19

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- While COVID-19 has halted many couples' wedding plans of having a big gathering with friends and family, virtual weddings still can take place.Katie Grob and Megan Barkley decided to tie the knot on Saturday, despite not being able to be surrounded by a big group.Barkley said she lives with Grob's parents and decided to do the wedding on their back patio in Doylestown.The only people in attendance were the officiant, her significant other and a friend, who is a photographer.The afternoon wedding was live-streamed on YouTube for guests to watch. Barkley said the guest list might have doubled in size since they didn't have to worry about ceremony space online."I did not want to wait an entire year to be married, I wanted to be married," she said.The two had planned to be married in Florida but instead opted for their backyard. They said they got their marriage license through Bucks County's online pilot program."Yeah we wanted to be married in Florida, but we wanted to be married more," said Barkley.The two didn't wear the gowns they had hoped to wear in Florida."We decided to save our gowns for our bigger celebration," said Barkley.The two are planning for their first anniversary to have a big ceremony with friends and family.By still being able to say their 'I dos' during the pandemic, the two want to share a message of hope for people who feel like their plans have been halted."It is a terrible time, where people can get really dark, and I think that you just have to flip it and make lemons with lemonade," said Barkley."We're still lucky to have each other through all of this," Grob added.