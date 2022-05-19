stunt

Newlyweds celebrate big day with fiery stunt

The groom posted the video on social media, saying "may the fire burn in our hearts for the rest of our lives."
EMBED <>More Videos

Newlyweds mark big day with fiery stunt

UTAH -- Do not try this at home.

A pair of stunt performers included a suitably dramatic twist to their wedding in Utah earlier this month when they were both set ablaze to the delight of their amazed guests.

Ambyr Mishelle and her new husband, Gabe Jessop, were filmed with both their backs in flames as they were cheered by friends and family after their ceremony on May 7.

The groom posted the video on social media, saying "may the fire burn in our hearts for the rest of our lives."

They also impressed their wedding photographer David Terry who said, "No other wedding exit will ever compare to this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahfirecaught on videou.s. & worldstuntwedding
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUNT
Authorities investigate 'Plane Swap' stunt that ended with crash
Pilots to attempt to skydive into freefalling unmanned planes
'Stuntman' documents journey to conquer Evel Knievel's canyon jump
Follow a daring rocket blast over Snake River Canyon in 'Stuntman'
TOP STORIES
Rise in brazen thefts force convenience stores to close
5 people shot in North Philadelphia near Temple University
Delco bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of students
AccuWeather: From showers to sunshine
Oz, McCormick locked in tight race. Could a recount be triggered?
Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court
1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts
Show More
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
18-year-old dies after being trapped under sand at Jersey Shore
NJ school nurse saves life of student's grandmother
Election Results: Live updates on Pennsylvania primary races
More TOP STORIES News