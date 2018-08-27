Well-known South Jersey restaurant closed due to fire

Well-known South Jersey restaurant closed due to fire.

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A well-known restaurant in South Jersey is now closed, due to a fire that tore through the building overnight.

It happened at the Blue Plate restaurant along South Main Street in Mullica Hill.

Flames destroyed the kitchen area, as well as the apartments above.

Two people have been displaced.

The Blue Plate expanded in the past year to double its seating size.

The fire chief says it could be at least a month before Blue Plate reopens.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine how the fire started.

