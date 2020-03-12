Wells Fargo Center postpones events through March 31 over coronavirus concerns

it hurts to post this, Philly 💔 pic.twitter.com/pCMfL8PtUf — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 12, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns."In light of recent announcements made today, all Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers, and Wings games scheduled for the Wells Fargo Center are postponed until further notice. All other events scheduled through March 31 will be rescheduled," said officials on Thursday.The cancelations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday."We recognize that fans and event-goers will have questions regarding their ticket purchases. We are asking fans to hold their tickets as we determine plans to reschedule events. We thank our fans for their patience and understanding during this time. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and will share information as it becomes available," officials added.Officials said Dan + Shay tickets will be honored for a rescheduled date of Monday, September 28, or will be refunded at the point of purchase.Dan + Shay took to Twitter Thursday morning telling fans they had been looking forward to the show and love Philly.If you purchased tickets on StubHub, officials say refunds are also available."Our policy is to provide a full refund with fees if an event is canceled. In addition, given the current environment, if an event is canceled, customers can opt to receive a StubHub coupon valued at 120% of the original purchase. This coupon can be applied toward a future event of their choosing," said a spokesperson.The City of Philadelphia said they are banning public gatherings of 1,000 city-wide for 30 days."It is crucial at this time that everyone in Philadelphia do their part to reduce the spread of this virus," said Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. "While they may seem inconvenient, these steps are vitally important to protect residents and visitors in our city."The Flyers and Sixers' seasons have been suspended and the Phillies have put a halt to spring training and opening day as health officials work to contain the spread of the virus.