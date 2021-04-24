graduation

West Chester University class of 2020 celebrates graduation ceremony 1 year later amid the pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

WCU class of 2020 celebrates graduation ceremony 1 year later

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- West Chester University is celebrating the class of 2020 one year later with more than a dozen outdoor graduation ceremonies.

Each of the 14 ceremonies, all held at Farrell Stadium, will honor about 200 students over three weekends.

Some of the graduates said it was worth it to come back a year later. However, they thought this day would come sooner.

"Two weeks turned into a month. A month turned into two months. Two months turned into the whole summer, then turned into a year," said Yamilet Reyes, who graduated in May of 2020 and is now pursuing her master's degree.

Jen Bacon, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, said, "We promised them that when it was safe to do so, we'd bring them back and help them have a way to celebrate it. I'm so glad that we were able to do that for them today."

The university says allowing the students to walk across the stage was worth the wait.

"This is a day where we get to witness the celebrations, the happiness, the pride, and it really charges all of our batteries up for all the hard work that goes on here," said Chris Fiorentino, the president of the university.

After three weekends of graduations for the class of 2020, the class of 2021 will get their turn with a similar setup.

The university will hold a total of 29 graduations this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwest chester borougheducationsocietygraduationgraduation 2020
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION
High school valedictorian says speech on LGBTQ identity was cut off
Class of 2021: Camden scholar, athlete heads to Carnegie Mellon this fall
Kindergarten graduation goes on in-person despite fuel spill
Cheltenham board president steps down after graduation speech apology
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
Philly biology teacher receives honor
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
More TOP STORIES News