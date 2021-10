WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in West Deptford Township.It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on northbound I-295 approaching Exit 22 which is Route 644/ Red Bank Avenue.Police said the male victim was struck and left on the roadway.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Chopper 6 over the crash site showed vehicle debris on the highway.All lanes of northbound I-295 are blocked near the scene. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.