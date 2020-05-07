Clerk shot in head after argument inside West Kensington corner store, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store clerk is in "extremely critical condition" after a man shot him in the head at point-blank range following an argument, according to Philadelphia police.Lead investigators said the man shot the victim, 54, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Vargas Mini Market, which is located at East Cambria St. and Kip St. in the city's West Kensington section.Witnesses told police it stemmed from an earlier argument that occurred 15 minutes prior to the shooting. Police said the shooter came back to kill.Clear surveillance video shows the shooter walk into the store, fire a shot at the victim, and then run behind the counter and fired a second shot at point-blank range, according to police.Investigators said the victim was unresponsive and rushed to Temple University Hospital for emergency surgery.The victim lives above the store, but police said he doesn't own the business.East detectives are working to track down the suspect.