homicide

Police investigate triple homicide in West Oak Lane

All three victims, who police say are in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate triple homicide in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say three men were found shot to death in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside of a white Kia around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at 69th and Cedar Park avenues.

Upon arrival they found a male in the back seat of the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

A second male was found hanging out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police also discovered a third male lying in an alley nearby, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

All three victims, who police say are in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Kia was stolen on March 2 out of West Oak Lane.

Detectives say they are reviewing cameras in the area, and interviewing people that may have seen the crime take place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west oak lane (philadelphia)triple shootinghomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Crime Fighters: Who killed Joseph Toms?
Suspect thrown out of club returns with gun, gets killed by guards
Police ID grandfather killed at ATM; concern grows over bank location
Philly man sought for deadly double shooting in Norristown
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Few Showers This Morning
Officials: Delco man charged in connection to fatal shooting at ATM
Police: 2 men shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Officials: Multi-alarm fire leaves 1 person injured in NJ
Police: Dirt bike accident leaves 1 man dead in North Philly
Show More
Suspect thrown out of club returns with gun, gets killed by guards
Police: Threats detected against officers involved in Philly shooting
Police chase ends in crash in North Philadelphia
EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia's nuclear plant strike?
What to know about trucker convoy heading to DC area
More TOP STORIES News