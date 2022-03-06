Police investigate triple homicide in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say three men were found shot to death in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside of a white Kia around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at 69th and Cedar Park avenues.Upon arrival they found a male in the back seat of the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.A second male was found hanging out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Police also discovered a third male lying in an alley nearby, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.All three victims, who police say are in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the Kia was stolen on March 2 out of West Oak Lane.Detectives say they are reviewing cameras in the area, and interviewing people that may have seen the crime take place.