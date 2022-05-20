PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 6300 block of Lebanon Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the boy was rushed to an area hospital with leg and head injuries. He was placed in critical but stable condition.
The driver stayed at the scene.
Further details on how the crash occurred have not been released by police.
4-year-old boy hit by SUV in West Philadelphia
Police say the child was rushed to an area hospital with leg and head injuries.
CHILD INJURED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News