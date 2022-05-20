child injured

4-year-old boy hit by SUV in West Philadelphia

Police say the child was rushed to an area hospital with leg and head injuries.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

4-year-old boy hit by SUV in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 6300 block of Lebanon Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the boy was rushed to an area hospital with leg and head injuries. He was placed in critical but stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Further details on how the crash occurred have not been released by police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiachild injuredpedestrian injuredaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
Parade outside hospital aims to lift spirits of 6-year-old burn victim
6-year-old boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied
Woman, child sent to hospital after "suspicious" fire: officials
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
TOP STORIES
2 Montco school districts requiring masks starting Friday
Boy, 4, shot inside North Philadelphia home
Philadelphia Jeopardy! contestant on winning streak
Teachers, parents voice concerns over proposed library policy
Philadelphia pastor accused of child sex assault
South Jersey man returning home after walking the world
Less than 10,000 GOP votes left to count in Pa. Senate primary
Show More
ATV rider dead after colliding with car in Philadelphia
DA: Person shot, killed by officer after struggle in Malvern, Pa.
Beloved kindergarten teacher retiring after 48 years
FTC warning: Baby formula scammers are preying on parents
Delaware AG now investigating condemned Wilmington apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News