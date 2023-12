Police investigating after woman dies after being found on road in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found on a roadway in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The unidentified woman was discovered just before 5 a.m. in the 500 block of N 63rd Street.

She was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are investigating and no other information has been released at this time.