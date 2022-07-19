Hit-and-run driver strikes 2 girls, critically injures mother's friend in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is hospitalized after a hit-and-run driver struck her and two young children in West Philadelphia Monday night.It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of 50th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.According to police, two girls, ages 3 and 13, were walking with their mother and her 29-year-old friend when the crash occurred.The victims were standing on the corner of 50th Street when they were hit by the driver who lost control of the vehicle and jumped the curb."These three victims were hit with such force they were all knocked out of their footwear because we found their shoes and sneakers and slides all on the sidewalk," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.The 29-year-old woman suffered a severe injury to her leg and was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.The young girls suffered minor injuries, according to police.The girls' mother was not hurt.Investigators said the vehicle was going so fast it knocked a fire hydrant off its base when it struck the girls and their mother's friend.John Smith, a good Samaritan who was passing by, said he tried to help the 29-year-old victim."She literally yelled out, 'Why is this happening to me?'" Smith said. "There's no excuse."He said the injury was gruesome and that witnesses did all they could until help arrived."We did everything that we could to keep her calm, let her know that she'll be OK," Smith said. "The police did come and they did tie a tourniquet and tried to stop the bleeding and that probably did save her life."Smith said the five-point intersection is busy and that several crashes have happened there this summer.Officers are reviewing video of the crash and said they do believe speed played a factor.No arrests have been made at this time.Police said they're looking for a dark-colored car, possibly a Nissan, that was last seen traveling on Haverford Avenue.No further details on the wanted vehicle have been released.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.