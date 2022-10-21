Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police

Andre Shuford surrendered to police and is charged in the West Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured two children and a man.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last week has turned himself in.

Andre Shuford, of Philadelphia, surrendered to police just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Shuford faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

According to police, the crash happened just before noon last Friday near the intersection of 55th and Vine streets.

Police said a 5-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition.

A 3-year-old girl was also taken to an area hospital and then transferred to CHOP via ambulance. She was placed in stable condition, police said.

A 43-year-old man also sustained injuries in the crash. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Police found the striking vehicle in the 5300 block of Race Street. When police arrived, the truck was empty.

Video obtained by Action News shows the pickup truck traveling through the intersection.

Last Friday evening, Philadelphia police released an image of the wanted man, now identified by police as Shuford.