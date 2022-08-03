Gunman breaks into West Philly home, shoots victim multiple times: Police

Authorities say there were at least five children under 14 years of age in the home at the time of the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man was critically injured after a gunman broke into his house and fired multiple times while children were sleeping in West Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at the home on Lancaster Avenue and North 43rd Street.

Police say the shooter entered the home and walked up the stairs.

He went straight for the 20-year-old victim and shot him multiple times, police say.

Family members were present and witnessed the shooting, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say there were at least five children under 14 years of age in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

The suspect fled the scene. Police don't know the motive for the home invasion and shooting.

No description of the shooter has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.