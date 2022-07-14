fatal shooting

Man, 35, killed in West Philadelphia morning shooting

Investigators say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 35-year-old man was shot dead in West Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Osage Avenue just before 10 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
