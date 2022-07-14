Man, 35, killed in West Philadelphia morning shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 35-year-old man was shot dead in West Philadelphia Thursday morning.
Police were called to the 5000 block of Osage Avenue just before 10 a.m.
Investigators say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
