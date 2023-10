Man dies after being shot twice in the legs in West Philadelphia

Police say the man was shot twice in the legs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 500 block of South Salford Street.

He was shot twice in the legs.

Police say they found 70 shell casings at the scene.

At least two cars were also shot up on the street.

No word on a suspect or a motive.