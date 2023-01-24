Police search for armed suspects in West Philadelphia supermarket robbery

The armed suspects pull out a shotgun and a handgun, and demand the employee let them get in the cash register.

The suspects ended up running off empty-handed and the worker was not hurt.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects who threatened an employee inside a business in West Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows the two men inside New 43rd Street Supermarket at about 6:55 p.m. on January 18.

The suspects eventually ended up running off empty-handed and the worker was not hurt.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police or 911.

