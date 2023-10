15-year-old girl recovering after being shot in West Philadelphia

Police say the girl was shot near the Lucien Blackwell Community Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 700 block of North Markoe Street.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far no arrests have been made.