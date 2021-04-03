Triple shooting leaves 3 wounded in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.The shooting happened Saturday just after 4 p.m. on the 600 block of South 57th Street.Police say a 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were both shot in the left leg.They were both transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center listed in stable condition.A woman believed to be in her 30s was also shot in the right cheek, officials say.She was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered at the scene, officials say.There is no word on any arrests made at this time.