Police investigating death of 3-year-old girl in West Philadelphia

Police say they found the little girl's bruised body in a bathtub with no water.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in West Philadelphia.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of North 50th Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

They arrived to find the girl in a bathtub with no water.

She was unresponsive and had bruises on her body, police said.

Pictured: The scene in the 400 block of N. 50th Street in West Philadelphia after a child was found unresponsive early Friday morning.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was pronounced dead shortly before 3:30 a.m.

No further details about the circumstances of the child's death were released.

Police say the Special Victims Unit is investigating.