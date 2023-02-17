Police investigating death of 3-year-old girl in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in West Philadelphia.
Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of North 50th Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
They arrived to find the girl in a bathtub with no water.
She was unresponsive and had bruises on her body, police said.
The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was pronounced dead shortly before 3:30 a.m.
No further details about the circumstances of the child's death were released.
Police say the Special Victims Unit is investigating.