Police: Man trying to get into cars struck in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a driver struck and critically injured a man who was allegedly trying to get into cars in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 50th and Haverford Avenue.

Investigators say the person who was run over, only identified as a man in his 30s, seemed to be trying to gain entry into parked vehicles.

Police say when that man grabbed a door handle on an SUV, the driver took off.

The man was then dragged and run over by the vehicle's rear tire.

He is hospitalized in critical condition with a head injury.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Philadelphia police.