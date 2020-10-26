Man reportedly armed with knife shot, killed by police in West Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. along the 6100 block of Locust Street.



Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident and reportedly encountered a man with a knife.

The man was shot at least one time. Action News has learned that the man later died at the hospital.

The man has not been identified at this time.





Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is on the scene.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
