Man reportedly armed with knife shot, killed by police in West Philadelphia

It happened around 3:50 p.m. along the 6100 block of Locust Street.
@PhillyPolice on scene of an officer involved shooting. Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident at 61st and locust. They reportedly encountered a man with a knife. @6abc pic.twitter.com/cdccGVyFD6— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020
Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident and reportedly encountered a man with a knife.
The man was shot at least one time. Action News has learned that the man later died at the hospital.
The man has not been identified at this time.
@PPDCommish has arrived on the West Philadelphia block. No word on the condition of the man armed with a knife shot by police. @6abc https://t.co/qCAYVqN37a pic.twitter.com/Qd8bUZ4vYm— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020
Emotions are running high among a growing crowd of neighbors, many of whom witnessed the officer involved shooting. @PPDCommish spoke with some of them on scene. Full video on my Facebook page @6abc https://t.co/qCAYVqN37a pic.twitter.com/IVJ40nCxB2— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is on the scene.
