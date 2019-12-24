West Philadelphia barricade situation ends in rooftop arrest, teen shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a wild scene in West Philadelphia involving a shooting, standoff, and rooftop arrest.

It all started just before 10 a.m. Tuesday along the 6300 block of Callowhill Street with a report of shots fired.

When officers responded, they spotted two men running away. Another person was barricaded inside a home.

But police soon discovered it was actually a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder inside that home.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he's recovering.

The two men seen running away were caught a short time later hiding on a roof.

Police say they also found a gun and drugs on the roof.
