Man killed in execution style shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed after being shot execution style in North Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 900 block of West Sedgley Avenue.

According to police, the victim was shot four times in the head and back.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators focused their attention on a car parked on the block.

It had several bullet holes and the window is shattered.

No arrests have been made.
